Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Pain Camp" Video

Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" Part The Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!

Girl's "When Nature Calls" Video This crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.

Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" Part This raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.

Girl's "When Nature Calls" Teaser Girl trekked up the coast into the Pacific Northwest for their latest video project. Spots were throttled, team bonding was strong, and you’ll see it all here this Thursday.