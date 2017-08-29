Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Pain Camp" Video
8/29/2017
Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.
-
8/26/2017
Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" PartThe Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!
-
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.
-
8/22/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.
-
8/22/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" TeaserGirl trekked up the coast into the Pacific Northwest for their latest video project. Spots were throttled, team bonding was strong, and you’ll see it all here this Thursday.
-
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.