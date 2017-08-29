Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Pain Camp" Video

8/29/2017

Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.

