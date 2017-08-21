Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part

Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.

Double Rock: Blood Wizard These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.

Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video Buggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.

Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" Part It’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.