Rough Cut: PJ Ladd's "Tricolor" Part Over 15 minutes of PJ Ladd footy mixed with his NB bros—nothing else needs to be said. Check the rough cut of PJ's New Balance Tricolor part. Like finding an interview with Bigfoot on YouTube.

Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" Part Perfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Video New Balance Numeric presents "Tricolor" featuring their team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate. Check it out.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.

New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" Video The production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.

New Balance's "Hurry Up and Wait!" Article The NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!

Firing Line: Franky Villani Franky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.

New Balance's "NM345" Video Introducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.

New Balance x Lost Art Epic TR Lost Art unveils a unique and vibrant iteration of New Balance’s Epic-TR silhouette.