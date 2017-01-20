Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part

The Follow Up: Poohrail Poohrail opens up about the evolution of his nickname, growing up in Oakland, showing love for the big girls and much more—including mayonnaise.

Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part Chaz is an incredible talent, doing amazing things on the stuntwood and making it look routine. Here’s a look behind the scenes of his recent Zoo York part.

Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part Poohrail stomps out rails like Godzilla in the streets of Tokyo. Big ups to the homie holding it down hard for the Bay Area... BRUTE!

Hall of Meat: Poohrail Poohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.