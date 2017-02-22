Rough Cut: Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part

Welcome to the Team Nate Viands Ishod and Nate Viands met up to skate and the session turned into Nate’s new Welcome to the REAL team ad. Check out the full video and photos from the session.

C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photos On Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world.

Rough Cut: Lacey Baker's "My World" Part Her My World part was incredible, but you know nothing in skateboarding comes easy. Take a trip behind the scenes as Lacey hammers out her part trick by trick.

Rough Cut: The Worble's "Manramp" Video Wanna make Monday less sucky? Check out the rough cut of the Manramp video. If that doesn't put a GD smile on your face then you're hopeless.