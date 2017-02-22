Rough Cut: Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part
2/22/2017
Here’s a more in-depth surveillance of Robbie’s recent REAL part. The man is a wrecking ball. Hide your Hubbas!
2/17/2017
Welcome to the Team Nate ViandsIshod and Nate Viands met up to skate and the session turned into Nate’s new Welcome to the REAL team ad. Check out the full video and photos from the session.
2/13/2017
C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photosOn Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world.
2/09/2017
Rough Cut: Lacey Baker's "My World" PartHer My World part was incredible, but you know nothing in skateboarding comes easy. Take a trip behind the scenes as Lacey hammers out her part trick by trick.
2/06/2017
Rough Cut: The Worble's "Manramp" VideoWanna make Monday less sucky? Check out the rough cut of the Manramp video. If that doesn't put a GD smile on your face then you're hopeless.
2/03/2017
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartIt’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.