Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part
5/24/2018
Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
5/23/2018
Ryan Lay's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.
5/22/2018
Altamont's "Anecdote" VideoThough often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.
5/22/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" PartJamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
5/21/2018
Jamie Tancowny's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.
5/18/2018
Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" PartMatt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!