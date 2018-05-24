Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.

Altamont's "Anecdote" Video Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.

Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.

Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part Check out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.