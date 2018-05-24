Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

5/24/2018

Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.

  • 5/23/2018

    Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.
  • 5/22/2018

    Altamont's "Anecdote" Video

    Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.
  • 5/22/2018

    Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
  • 5/21/2018

    Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.
  • 5/18/2018

    Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part

    Matt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!
