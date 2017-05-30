Rough Cut: Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part

The Follow Up: Sammy Montano Sammy discusses living in Costa Rica, working at a skateshop, upcoming travel plans and more. Have a quick read and then watch his Rough Cut!

Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part There’s something very refreshing about the way Thaynan skates, commanding a unique style and trick selection. His recent part was great, so we asked the editor whip up this Rough Cut for everyone’s further enjoiment.

Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part This is just a really good video part. Great style, keen trick selection, and fantastic editing. Welcome to the Sovereign Sect, Sammy!

Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!