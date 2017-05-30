Rough Cut: Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part
5/30/2017
Nothing worth a damn comes easy. Sammy shredded palms, narrowly avoided a grim vehicular fate, and emerged with one hell of a video part. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes.
5/30/2017
The Follow Up: Sammy MontanoSammy discusses living in Costa Rica, working at a skateshop, upcoming travel plans and more. Have a quick read and then watch his Rough Cut!
5/23/2017
Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" PartThere’s something very refreshing about the way Thaynan skates, commanding a unique style and trick selection. His recent part was great, so we asked the editor whip up this Rough Cut for everyone’s further enjoiment.
5/12/2017
Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" PartThis is just a really good video part. Great style, keen trick selection, and fantastic editing. Welcome to the Sovereign Sect, Sammy!
5/05/2017
Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" PartCyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
5/03/2017
Rough Cut: Johan Stuckey's "WKND" PartJohan stoked the world with his recent pro-debut video, but to truly appreciate the part requires that you recognize the battles that went into it. Tall dudes fall hard.