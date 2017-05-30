Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part

5/30/2017

Nothing worth a damn comes easy. Sammy shredded palms, narrowly avoided a grim vehicular fate, and emerged with one hell of a video part. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes.

