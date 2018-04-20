Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby and Lizard King's "Golden Foytime" Footage

4/20/2018

Crack open a cold Furphs and check out Kirby and Lizard getting buck Down Under with Foy and the boys. SOTY trip has a Deathwish! And that switch Japan?! Yeah, man!!

    Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down Under

    Handrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!
    Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    Kirby is a destroyer of worlds. Buckle up and brace yourself for 20 minutes of concrete annihilation.
    Lewis Marnell Memorial Jam Video

    Lewis Marnell was much more than an amazing skateboarder. He was one of the nicest, most sincere people you could ever meet. In keeping his spirit alive, friends and family came together in OZ to share stories and shred in his honor.
    Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos

    Ol’ Saint Neck and the Baker Boys family held their annual Christmas demo at the Garvanza Park over the weekend.
    SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" Video

    What’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
