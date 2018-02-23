Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "West End" Part Take a seat, settle in, and prepare yourself for a long haul of heavy skating. Louie is on another level. Can’t wait for the Cons video...

Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...

Lewis Marnell Memorial Jam Video Lewis Marnell was much more than an amazing skateboarder. He was one of the nicest, most sincere people you could ever meet. In keeping his spirit alive, friends and family came together in OZ to share stories and shred in his honor.

Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Riley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!