Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
2/23/2018
Kirby is a destroyer of worlds. Buckle up and brace yourself for 20 minutes of concrete annihilation.
2/15/2018
Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "West End" PartTake a seat, settle in, and prepare yourself for a long haul of heavy skating. Louie is on another level. Can’t wait for the Cons video...
2/07/2018
Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and FriendsDaan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...
1/22/2018
Lewis Marnell Memorial Jam VideoLewis Marnell was much more than an amazing skateboarder. He was one of the nicest, most sincere people you could ever meet. In keeping his spirit alive, friends and family came together in OZ to share stories and shred in his honor.
1/17/2018
Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartRiley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!
12/15/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." PartWes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...