Rough Cut: Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part Yüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!

Tom Schaar Interview Tom Schaar talks about growing up as a vert baby next door to Pamela Anderson and more in this interview from the January issue.

Magnified: Tom Schaar Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.

Firing Line: Tom Schaar Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.