Rough Cut: Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part
1/04/2018
Some dudes are just born to destroy transitions. Tom puts his wheels and bearings to work as he attacks all types of pits. Includes raw footage, second angles, and new tricks separate from his original Lifeproof part.
Watch Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part here.
-
12/19/2017
Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" PartYüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!
-
12/18/2017
Tom Schaar InterviewTom Schaar talks about growing up as a vert baby next door to Pamela Anderson and more in this interview from the January issue.
-
12/13/2017
Magnified: Tom SchaarSchaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.
-
12/11/2017
Firing Line: Tom SchaarMammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.
-
9/28/2017
Vans Park Series Shanghai: Men's HighlightsSet on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, the worlds best skaters took to the custom built skatepark to battle it out for World Championship glory. Watch the highlights here.