Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." Part
12/15/2017
Wes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...
Get SK8Mafia's Brain Gone. video here.
12/15/2017
REAL's "For Those About To Roll" VideoHermann Stene, Jafin Garvey and Peter Ramondetta jumped in the REAL van for a day of skating in SF. Check it out.
12/14/2017
Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." PartTyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!
12/13/2017
Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "Brain Gone." PartAlexis came out swinging, serving a serious supply of knockout clips for the Mafia’s Brain Gone. vid. Here’s a peek into the process that evolved into a great video part.
12/12/2017
Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." PartIt’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.
12/11/2017
Rough Cut: Tiago Lopes' "Brain Gone." PartThere’s a lot of crazy skateboarding broadcasting throughout the universe every day, but we guarantee Tiago has a few tricks up his sleeve you’ve never seen before.