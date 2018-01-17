Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." Part Wes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...

Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." Part Tyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!

Shea Cooper's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Shea came through with his first Shep Dawgs video part. Check it out.

Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." Part It’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.