Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
1/17/2018
Riley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!
-
12/15/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." PartWes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...
-
12/14/2017
Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." PartTyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!
-
12/14/2017
Shea Cooper's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartShea came through with his first Shep Dawgs video part. Check it out.
-
12/12/2017
Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." PartIt’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.
-
12/08/2017
Young Emericans B-Sides: Victor AcevesAlong with Kader and Zach, Victor is part of the Emerican trio that has us feeling really good about the future of boarding. Not only comfortable on the hefty terrain, he looks proper doing it. The back Smith ender is so insanely psychotic.