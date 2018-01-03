Thrasher Magazine

RT4M's "Poisonous Arts Vol. 1" Montage

3/01/2018

The Nas track is throwback but the moves in this RT4M vid are deadly modern. Oh, and if you've been wondering what Jordan Hoffart's been doing lately, he's been KILLING it.

