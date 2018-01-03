RT4M's "Poisonous Arts Vol. 1" Montage
3/01/2018
The Nas track is throwback but the moves in this RT4M vid are deadly modern. Oh, and if you've been wondering what Jordan Hoffart's been doing lately, he's been KILLING it.
2/24/2018
Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" VideoThis is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!
1/08/2018
Quadra Supply's "Insert Disk" VideoBrazil is a hotbed of skateboarding talent and this video is loaded with ripping from start to finish. Pull up a chair and make yourself comfortable, because this is 30 minutes you’ll want to really enjoy.
10/25/2017
Sk8rat's "El Rata" VideoThere may be nothing lower than a rat, but at least when you're on the bottom there's only one way to go. These rats are definitely on the rise. El Rata por vida!
8/22/2017
Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" Video 2This montage is deep in the tech department. Heavy manuals, big-time pop and all sorts of ledge sorcery are just a click away.
7/10/2017
FP Insoles' "Communist Wonderland" VideoWhen it comes to skating, China is a wonderland with a plethora of incredible spots. The FP insoles team gets to work on those marble plazas in their “Communist Wonderland” video.