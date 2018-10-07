RT4M's "Poisonous Arts" Vol. 2

Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.

RT4M's "Poisonous Arts Vol. 1" Montage The Nas track is throwback but the moves in this RT4M vid are deadly modern. Oh, and if you've been wondering what Jordan Hoffart's been doing lately, he's been KILLING it.

Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" Video This is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!

Quadra Supply's "Insert Disk" Video Brazil is a hotbed of skateboarding talent and this video is loaded with ripping from start to finish. Pull up a chair and make yourself comfortable, because this is 30 minutes you’ll want to really enjoy.