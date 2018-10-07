RT4M's "Poisonous Arts" Vol. 2
7/10/2018
This crew of tech wizards practice insane skate sorcery. Here’s a sick edit of the RT4M apparel riders, featuring Will Fyock, Victor Brooks, TJ Harris, Taylor McClung and Shmatty Chaffin.
4/02/2018
Etnies "Album" Premiere PhotosThe Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.
3/01/2018
RT4M's "Poisonous Arts Vol. 1" MontageThe Nas track is throwback but the moves in this RT4M vid are deadly modern. Oh, and if you've been wondering what Jordan Hoffart's been doing lately, he's been KILLING it.
2/24/2018
Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" VideoThis is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!
1/08/2018
Quadra Supply's "Insert Disk" VideoBrazil is a hotbed of skateboarding talent and this video is loaded with ripping from start to finish. Pull up a chair and make yourself comfortable, because this is 30 minutes you’ll want to really enjoy.
10/25/2017
Sk8rat's "El Rata" VideoThere may be nothing lower than a rat, but at least when you're on the bottom there's only one way to go. These rats are definitely on the rise. El Rata por vida!