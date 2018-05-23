Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

Altamont's "Anecdote" Video Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.

Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.

Blow'n Up The Spot with McCoy and Greenwood Indy riders Maurio McCoy and Nate Greenwood took a few hot laps around the Garvanza park to get you psyched to go rip with your homies.

An Ode to Michael Davis Mike Davis was a fantastic human and an absolute beast on a board. We’re gonna miss you but are all better for having known you. Thanks for sharing some of your light with us.