Sabotage in Spain

1/24/2018

After filming a killer video last year in the streets of Lyon, it only made sense to send the Sabotage crew back to Europe for more, this time grinding through the gilded blocks of skateboarding’s mecca. Enjoy...

  • 12/23/2017

    Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" Part
    Sourbeer is truly the people’s champ, working hard every day, taking care of his family, and absolutely killing it whenever he has a few hours to ride. Let’s raise a glass to LOVE Park and all the skaters from each generation who helped make it such a special place. RIP...
  • 12/22/2017

    Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" Part
    Tore's got relentless technical skills and one of the best Italian names in the game. This part rips, squeezing every last ounce of juice from LOVE’s ledges.
  • 12/22/2017

    Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" Part
    More East Coast heat in the dead of winter, Kevin wrangles ledges with precision while also tackling some heavier terrain. Lots to LOVE.
  • 12/21/2017

    Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" Part
    The ledge expertise continues with another part from the Sabotage crew. From Muni to the rubble of LOVE, Kevin handles biz with style.
  • 12/20/2017

    Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part
    He’s often handling the camera, but Brian is a legend on the ledges. He gave his heart and soul to LOVE Park and this part is one hell of a goodbye.
