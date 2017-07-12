Salomon Cardenas' "WKND" Part

Salomon Cardenas Interview Salomon talks about having his life saved by Fabrizio, getting punked by Kerry Getz, being a cabana boy for rich retirees, losing part of his testicle (!!!) and much more.

WKND Welcomes Alexis Sablone WKND is proud to say that Alexis Sablone is now on their team. Check out the welcome clip here.

Jordan Taylor's "WKND" Part WKND welcomes Jordan Taylor to the pro ranks with this killer part. Check it out.

