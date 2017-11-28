Samarria Brevard's "KOTR" Video Samarria went hard as hell as enjoi's mystery guest on King of the Road last year. Her hard work didn't go unnoticed. Welcome to the panda posse, Samarria. Now go get weird!

First Look: Sam Hitz and Willis Kimbel Hitz and Kimbel crack open the King of the Road issue (and a few cold ones) and relive the highs and lows of the most epic road trip known to man. Explosions! Fireworks! Lazers coming out of their eyes!

King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy Monster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!

Jackson Pilz's "MVP" Part Pilz went ballistic on KOTR, guiding enjoi to the crown, so elevation to pro status is much deserved. Here’s a montage of all Jackson's mind-bending, point-tallying maneuvers.

King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners Biggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.

Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2! In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!

King of the Road Season 2: Finale Teaser The points are tallied and the KOTR teams have traded their handcuffs and unitards for suits and ties. Find out who won this thing Thursday at 9:00 pm on Viceland!

King of the Road 2016: Webisode 10 Hawaii feels the heat as the teams check off more insane moves. Eating dreadlocks, pole jamming with Hartsel and skating a floating ramp? Yeah, KOTR kills! Available free worldwide!

King of the Road Season 2: Episode 10 Creature surfs the North Shore, enjoi battles Wallows and Deathwish samples Spam but the big showdown on the floating Volcom ramp awaits. Watch this LAST EPISODE before the finale now! (U.S. only) Free webisode worldwide on Tuesday.