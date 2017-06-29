Thrasher Magazine

Santa Cruz's "Everslick" Video

6/29/2017

The Santa Cruz team touched down in the magical skateboard wonderland of Barcelona to test out their everslick rip sticks. No matter how much footage comes out of that city, it never gets old.

