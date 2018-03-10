Scumco and Sons SF video

Gronze Island - Episode 2 - Sicily Max Geronzi captained the convoy through the waters of the Mediterranean, where they punished Sicilian dream spots in style. This edit is must-see skateboarding.

Scumco & Sons' "Paradise Lost" Video The boys touched down in beautiful Puerto Rico, soaking in the culture and spots and everything great about the island.

Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.

Switch and Signal Skatepark There's a new indoor park in Pittsburgh and the Scumco crew rolled through to christen the spot. Big ups to Kerry Weber for making the park a reality!