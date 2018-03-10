Scumco and Sons SF video
10/03/2018
The Scumco crew left the east and headed west, diving into the hills and thrills of the Bay Area. Big ups to the underground movement. Skateboarding is alive and well.
-
7/30/2018
Gronze Island - Episode 2 - SicilyMax Geronzi captained the convoy through the waters of the Mediterranean, where they punished Sicilian dream spots in style. This edit is must-see skateboarding.
-
3/23/2018
Scumco & Sons' "Paradise Lost" VideoThe boys touched down in beautiful Puerto Rico, soaking in the culture and spots and everything great about the island.
-
2/12/2018
Chima Pro 2 Wear Test PhotosOn Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
-
1/25/2018
Switch and Signal SkateparkThere's a new indoor park in Pittsburgh and the Scumco crew rolled through to christen the spot. Big ups to Kerry Weber for making the park a reality!
-
1/24/2018
Sabotage in SpainAfter filming a killer video last year in the streets of Lyon, it only made sense to send the Sabotage crew back to Europe for more, this time grinding through the gilded blocks of skateboarding’s mecca. Enjoy...