Dave Abair's "Scumco & Sons" Part
2/02/2017
Abair assaults the streets like a bat outta hell, smashing all walls, porches, and ledges in his path before bombing the steepest grades from San Francisco to the Steel City. Cheers to a true street skating part.
-
11/20/2014
5&5 with Dave AbairEast Coast transplant Dave Abair hits the streets of SF in this clip for Independent.
-
5/13/2013
Live Jazz + SkateboardingJason Moran and the SFJAZZ Center organized a couple live performances last week centered around a mini ramp session.
-
4/09/2012
Comfort Zone with Dave AbairSome folks stretch to warm up. Dave Abair bombs hills. He takes it to the raw streets of SF in this Comfort Zone for Strange Notes.
-
8/31/2011
Double Rock: ParadiseParadise usually involves a baking sun, bikini'd babes, and a beach. But hell, a session at Double Rock ain't half bad...
-
8/26/2011
Friday Flow TrashDave Abair rips the streets of San Francisco in this clip from 5Boro.