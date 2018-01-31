Seasons Skateshop's "Albany II" Video
Nothing's more sacred in skateboarding than the shop video, and our friends in Albany, New York have a rad new edit of their best footy from 2017. Enjoy!
Introducing /// Suciu ADV IIFeet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!
DVL: The Homies Chime InWhat do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!
Grieves InterviewGrieves has heart and flow in abundance. Dude is hella funny, too. Hear the man speak on hip hop, Sweden, and posting nude photos to Linkedin.
Pyramid Country's Igloo Mixtape Vol.5When the group chat is this lit, you gotta put the clips on wax. Who knew it got this cold in Pyramid Country?
Firing Line: Mark SuciuThe man with the lightning-quick feet makes great use of some unique NYC architecture.
Julian Lewis' "Analogue" PartAnother behemoth of a part from the Analogue vid, this time starring human wrecking-ball Julian Lewis. These dudes stomp out big rails without batting an eye. Damn...
Jake Anderson InterviewSkateboarding roars through his veins, but Jake's also an interesting and funny human being. This interview covers a wide variety of topics including Jäger, Tiki Boy, and the “bubbler” trick.
Hall Of Meat: Corey DuffelCorey knows that when your card gets pulled there’s no way to outrun the Slam Reaper.
Patrick Praman's "Analogue" PartThere are lots of people out there making noise, but Patrick really warrants the attention. This dude RIPS. We expect to be seeing lots more from him in the years to come...
Sabotage in SpainAfter filming a killer video last year in the streets of Lyon, it only made sense to send the Sabotage crew back to Europe for more, this time grinding through the gilded blocks of skateboarding’s mecca. Enjoy...