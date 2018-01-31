Seasons Skateshop's "Albany II" Video

Introducing /// Suciu ADV II Feet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!

DVL: The Homies Chime In What do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!

Grieves Interview Grieves has heart and flow in abundance. Dude is hella funny, too. Hear the man speak on hip hop, Sweden, and posting nude photos to Linkedin.

Pyramid Country's Igloo Mixtape Vol.5 When the group chat is this lit, you gotta put the clips on wax. Who knew it got this cold in Pyramid Country?

Firing Line: Mark Suciu The man with the lightning-quick feet makes great use of some unique NYC architecture.

Julian Lewis' "Analogue" Part Another behemoth of a part from the Analogue vid, this time starring human wrecking-ball Julian Lewis. These dudes stomp out big rails without batting an eye. Damn...

Jake Anderson Interview Skateboarding roars through his veins, but Jake's also an interesting and funny human being. This interview covers a wide variety of topics including Jäger, Tiki Boy, and the “bubbler” trick.

Hall Of Meat: Corey Duffel Corey knows that when your card gets pulled there’s no way to outrun the Slam Reaper.

Patrick Praman's "Analogue" Part There are lots of people out there making noise, but Patrick really warrants the attention. This dude RIPS. We expect to be seeing lots more from him in the years to come...