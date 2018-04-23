Thrasher Magazine

Shane Heyl's "Vintage" Part

4/23/2018

The man behind Shake Junt is not afraid to step in front of the camera and his parts just keep getting better with age. Happy B-Day, Shane! Heyl yeah this part rips!

