Shawn Hale's "Saturdays" Part

10/14/2017

Shawn is an ATV beast, mowing down ditches, rails, Hubbas and whatever you throw in front of him. This part has it all. Dive in.

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

  • 10/14/2017

    Shawn Hale's “Tattoo and Pinky Removal" Interview

    Homemade tattoo removal, pinky-toe amputation, Eastern medicine and acid trips, this interview hits all the bases. Hale yeah, Shawn.
  • 10/13/2017

    Tony Hawk's "Five Lifetimes of Whiplash" Interview

    T-Hawk talks Saturdays, discusses the past, present and future of Birdhouse and explains how he keeps the stoke alive after all these years. Birdman's the best.
  • 10/13/2017

    Meet the Birdhouse Team

    We're airing select parts from Saturdays starting tomorrow. Until then, take a peek into the nest and get to know the Birdhousers. Would you rather have Ben Raybourn's B.O. or Jaws' teeth? Oh, man, that's a tough/rough one…
  • 10/13/2017

    Firing Line: David Loy

    David casually weaves through a schoolyard before taking the sketchiest possible exit.
  • 10/12/2017

    Skatepark Round-Up: Birdhouse

    This ain’t your average Round-Up. The Birdhouse crew kicked off their session in Tony Hawk’s warehouse before taking things to his backyard. But they weren’t done yet! Clips upon clips upon clips, see for yourself.
