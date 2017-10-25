Sk8rat's "El Rata" Video

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And Prague The amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Stuttgart Demo Not the biggest spot but the crew came in hot. Thrash N Burn hit Stuttgart and the park felt the spark!

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Switzerland Thrash N Burn completely demolished all of the spots Switzerland threw at them. The good vibes are infectious. Enjoy the show…

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Zurich Demo Zurich was Thrashed. Zurich was Burned. Let’s just say the tour lived up to its name and then some.