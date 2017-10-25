Sk8rat's "El Rata" Video
10/25/2017
There may be nothing lower than a rat, but at least when you're on the bottom there's only one way to go. These rats are definitely on the rise. El Rata por vida!
10/24/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And PragueThe amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.
10/17/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Stuttgart DemoNot the biggest spot but the crew came in hot. Thrash N Burn hit Stuttgart and the park felt the spark!
10/10/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in SwitzerlandThrash N Burn completely demolished all of the spots Switzerland threw at them. The good vibes are infectious. Enjoy the show…
10/03/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Zurich DemoZurich was Thrashed. Zurich was Burned. Let’s just say the tour lived up to its name and then some.
9/26/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in MilanPolished edits are great but there's beauty in imperfection. Check this Charred Remains Milan edit from the Spitfire x Thrasher Euro trip. That first spot is ridiculous.