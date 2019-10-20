Skate Jam "Suzano" Contest

Felipe Nunes' "Welcome to Birdhouse" Part Felipe puts his heart and soul on the line at every session and the dedication has paid off, with him landing the cover of our November issue and officially becoming a member of Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse squad. This is how to introduce yourself to your new team!

Felipe Nunes Interview Need a little inspiration or motivation? Read this interview with Felipe from the November issue of the mag (he also snagged the cover!). No. Excuses. Ever.

Firing Line: Felipe Nunes Skateboarding is the best and Felipe is inspiring. This is 100% pure STOKE.

Double Rock: Felipe Nunes Felipe Nunes refuses to take NO for an answer, forcing his will upon his skateboard and making it submit to his demands. What a beautiful thing...