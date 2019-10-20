Skate Jam "Suzano" Contest
10/20/2019
Brazilians get buck. This is a known fact. Big ups to the crew in Sao Paolo keeping the torch lit!
-
10/08/2019
Felipe Nunes' "Welcome to Birdhouse" PartFelipe puts his heart and soul on the line at every session and the dedication has paid off, with him landing the cover of our November issue and officially becoming a member of Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse squad. This is how to introduce yourself to your new team!
-
10/08/2019
Felipe Nunes InterviewNeed a little inspiration or motivation? Read this interview with Felipe from the November issue of the mag (he also snagged the cover!). No. Excuses. Ever.
-
8/16/2019
Firing Line: Felipe NunesSkateboarding is the best and Felipe is inspiring. This is 100% pure STOKE.
-
2/20/2019
Double Rock: Felipe NunesFelipe Nunes refuses to take NO for an answer, forcing his will upon his skateboard and making it submit to his demands. What a beautiful thing...
-
10/11/2018
Suzano Skate Jam São PauloOur friends at Drop Dead distribution held an epic contest on the stairs of City Hall in São Paulo recently. With all the local talent battling it out for a chance to get fast tracked to Tampa Am, it's no wonder the jam went off. Congrats, Pablo, on taking the cake. Watch the video and get familiar with the new breed of killers coming up from Brazil.