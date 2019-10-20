Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Skate Jam "Suzano" Contest

10/20/2019

Brazilians get buck. This is a known fact. Big ups to the crew in Sao Paolo keeping the torch lit!

  • 10/08/2019

    Felipe Nunes' "Welcome to Birdhouse" Part

    Felipe Nunes&#039; &quot;Welcome to Birdhouse&quot; Part
    Felipe puts his heart and soul on the line at every session and the dedication has paid off, with him landing the cover of our November issue and officially becoming a member of Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse squad. This is how to introduce yourself to your new team!
  • 10/08/2019

    Felipe Nunes Interview

    Felipe Nunes Interview
    Need a little inspiration or motivation? Read this interview with Felipe from the November issue of the mag (he also snagged the cover!). No. Excuses. Ever.
  • 8/16/2019

    Firing Line: Felipe Nunes

    Firing Line: Felipe Nunes
    Skateboarding is the best and Felipe is inspiring. This is 100% pure STOKE.
  • 2/20/2019

    Double Rock: Felipe Nunes

    Double Rock: Felipe Nunes
    Felipe Nunes refuses to take NO for an answer, forcing his will upon his skateboard and making it submit to his demands. What a beautiful thing...
  • 10/11/2018

    Suzano Skate Jam São Paulo

    Suzano Skate Jam São Paulo
    Our friends at Drop Dead distribution held an epic contest on the stairs of City Hall in São Paulo recently. With all the local talent battling it out for a chance to get fast tracked to Tampa Am, it's no wonder the jam went off. Congrats, Pablo, on taking the cake. Watch the video and get familiar with the new breed of killers coming up from Brazil.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.