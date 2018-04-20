Thrasher Magazine

Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Video

4/20/2018

Jack Curtin has produced top-tier video parts his whole career and shows no signs of slowing down, while Tom K discovers lines in places nobody bothers to look. Press play and repeat. This vid GOES.

