Skate Rock: Mexico Part 1

3/07/2017

Talk about INSANE TERRAIN! The crew kicks off their south of the border romp by skating some of the craziest concrete creations on the planet.

  • 2/07/2017

    Converse x Babylon LA Skate Jam Photos

    Converse x Babylon LA Skate Jam Photos
    Converse and Babylon LA teamed up and released a limited edition Chuck Taylor featuring the artwork Babylon LA is well known for, which meant it was time for a shoe-release party! Check out some photos here.
  • 1/05/2017

    Skate Rock 2017: Mexico Dates

    Skate Rock 2017: Mexico Dates
    Back from the dead, Skate Rock is back in black. Before Turnip builds his wall, we're headed for Mexico. Check the dates; come one come all.
  • 1/01/2017

    P-Stone's "Year In Rebru" 2016

    P-Stone&#039;s &quot;Year In Rebru&quot; 2016
    One hell of a '16 with rips n sips in 5 continents and a big ol thanks to everyone along the way. Cheers to beers; and it’s on in 2017! —P-Stone
  • 12/30/2016

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATL

    P-Stone&#039;s Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATL
    Heavy Bay days to good ol' session in the ATL. Let the good times roll in 2017. Cheers to beers! –P-Stone
  • 12/29/2016

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Potrero

    P-Stone&#039;s Xmas Cookie: Good Ol&#039; Potrero
    Rain or shine, it’s always a good ol' time. Potrero is the schpot. –P-Stone
