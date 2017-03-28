SKATELINE: 03.28.2017
Charlie Blair goes pro, Marc Johnson talks to his shoes, GX1000 gets gnarly and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Charlie Blair Pro
Charlie Blair In Transition
Marc Johnson adidas Commercial
Nick Tucker Push Part
GX1000 Adrenaline Junkie
Andrew Brophy Welcome To Girl Skateboards
Shane Oneill Not The New Shane Oneill Part
