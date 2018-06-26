Thrasher Magazine

SKATELINE: 06.26.2018

6/26/2018

Elissa Steamer on Baker, Breana Geering's part, Pedro Barros rips everything and more in today's episode of Skateline.

 

Breana Geering Wisteria Part
Elissa Steamer Ride Or Die Shake Junt
Pedro Barros Silver Era part
Element Peace Trailer Mason Silva Cab
Deathwish Lizard king, Jon Dickson

