SKATELINE: 10.31.2017
10/31/2017
Gary Rogers takes a trip back in time in this special episode of Skateline.
Tony Alva '65 Slalom championships
Jay Adams Del Mar Freestyle Contest Footage
Tom Penny High 5 Etnies - Kickflip Over Hip in Pool
Zero's Misled Youth - Jamie Thomas
Blind's Video Days - Gonz, Guy Mariano, Jason Lee, Jordan Richter
Powell's Search For Animal Chin - Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Tommy Guerrero, Lance Mountain, Mike McGill
