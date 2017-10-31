Thrasher Magazine

SKATELINE: 10.31.2017

10/31/2017

Gary Rogers takes a trip back in time in this special episode of Skateline.

 

Tony Alva '65 Slalom championships
Jay Adams Del Mar Freestyle Contest Footage
Tom Penny High 5 Etnies - Kickflip Over Hip in Pool
Zero's Misled Youth - Jamie Thomas
Blind's Video Days - Gonz, Guy Mariano, Jason Lee, Jordan Richter
Powell's Search For Animal Chin - Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Tommy Guerrero, Lance Mountain, Mike McGill

