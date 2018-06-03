Thrasher Magazine

Skatepark Round-Up: Element

3/06/2018

The Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...

  • 2/27/2018

    Magnified: Kevin Kowalski

    Kevin finds himself in a tight squeeze and manages to escape unscathed. Incredible...
  • 2/24/2018

    Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" Video

    This is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!
  • 2/22/2018

    Double Rock: Globe

    Fresh off the heels of their ripping Portugal edit, the Globe crew lights The Rock on fire, leaving no obstacle unburned.
  • 2/21/2018

    Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns

    Nike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.
  • 2/19/2018

    Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" Video

    They were told there were no spots in Portugal but the Globe team went anyway. If this is what no spots looks like, sign us up! Lisbon is lit!
