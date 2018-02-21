Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns

Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.

Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos Thunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.

Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece Clay Kreiner sets the table with a hellacious 3-Piece at the Sloan facility for Independent trucks.

"Analogue" Montage Transmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.