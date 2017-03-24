"The Good Homies" Teaser
3/24/2017
One of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.
-
3/23/2017
Hall of Meat: Zion WrightZion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.
-
3/22/2017
Burnout: Sydney SundayUnlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
-
3/22/2017
Magnified: Ishod WairAfter the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!
-
3/21/2017
Firing Line: Nakel SmithNak hauls ass through the streets Down Unda, rifling off tricks with plenty of pop and effortless style.
-
3/20/2017
Burnout: Just ThereThe SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.