Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

"The Good Homies" Teaser

3/24/2017

One of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.

  • 3/23/2017

    Hall of Meat: Zion Wright

    Hall of Meat: Zion Wright
    Zion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.
  • 3/22/2017

    Burnout: Sydney Sunday

    Burnout: Sydney Sunday
    Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
  • 3/22/2017

    Magnified: Ishod Wair

    Magnified: Ishod Wair
    After the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!
  • 3/21/2017

    Firing Line: Nakel Smith

    Firing Line: Nakel Smith
    Nak hauls ass through the streets Down Unda, rifling off tricks with plenty of pop and effortless style.
  • 3/20/2017

    Burnout: Just There

    Burnout: Just There
    The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.