Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning: Extra Rips" Video

Hardies x Spitfire x KCDC “Throw Down at Blue Ground" Video We joined forces with Tyshawn for another crackin’ event at Blue Park in Brooklyn. Thank you to Hardies, Spitfire, and KCDC for helping to make it happen.

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

Spitfire's "Burning Through The Years" Ad and Photo Retrospective If you're in New York this weekend come to KCDC to check out this Spitfire ad and photo retrospective.