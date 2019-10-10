Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning: Extra Rips" Video
10/10/2019
Undoubtedly one of the heaviest road trips to date, but there were still extra revs in the tank. Enjoy...
10/09/2019
Hardies x Spitfire x KCDC “Throw Down at Blue Ground" VideoWe joined forces with Tyshawn for another crackin’ event at Blue Park in Brooklyn. Thank you to Hardies, Spitfire, and KCDC for helping to make it happen.
10/02/2019
Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic StadiumWith Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.
10/01/2019
9/30/2019
Spitfire's "Burning Through The Years" Ad and Photo RetrospectiveIf you're in New York this weekend come to KCDC to check out this Spitfire ad and photo retrospective.
9/18/2019
Skatepark Round-Up: DickiesNot a double overhead concrete wave in sight! The El Sereno park is nothing but low-key vibes, and the Dickies squad takes full advantage.