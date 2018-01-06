Spitfire Presents: Lotties Primetime
6/01/2018
This Spitfire X Lotties skate shop vid is as legit as it gets—with footy from Andrew Allen, Spanky, Danny Brady, Jerry Hsu, Andrew Reynolds and Dane Barker. If this doesn’t spark it for you, you’re hopeless. Burn, baby, burn!
-
5/28/2018
Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” PartIf you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…
-
5/25/2018
Magnified: Jamie FoyWhen you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
-
5/16/2018
Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party PhotosOn May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk.
-
5/15/2018
The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 VideoA secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
-
5/05/2018
Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" VideoSean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.