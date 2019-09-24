STILL WATCHIN: Pedro Barros’ Treasure Island 540
9/24/2019
Jake’s presence lifted sessions to transcendent heights, powering those in his company to unlock their next-level. Phelper's fire will never go out.
-
9/24/2019
Thrasher Radio: Ep. 69 Zered BassettToday would have been his 57th birthday, so it feels like the perfect time to launch the final radio segment he ever recorded. Not only is the old man STILL WATCHIN, but he’s STILL TALKIN, and he insists that the show must go on. HBD, Jake. We love you.
-
9/11/2019
Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men's HighlightsSalt Lake City ain’t the wildest place on earth, but the final stop of the Park Series peaked the energy levels in Utah to unprecedented heights. Congrats to Oski for taking home the crown!
-
9/11/2019
Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City PhotosWelp, that’s it, folks! Another year down for the Vans Park Series. The finale took place in none other than the sunny and alcohol-deprived Salt Lake City, Utah.
-
9/03/2019
Pedro Barros' "Take it Back" RAW FILESPedro is a pit bull on wheels, attacking concrete swells with rabid ferocity. It don’t get more Skate and Destroy than this...
-
8/14/2019
Vans Park Series: Paris Men's HighlightsIt was a full-on assault at the Paris stop and the City of Love got punched in it’s GD face! Two takeaways: 540s are becoming stock arsenal (again) and Alex Sorgente might not have won but he shut the show down! Holy F…