Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

STILL WATCHIN: Pedro Barros’ Treasure Island 540

9/24/2019

Jake’s presence lifted sessions to transcendent heights, powering those in his company to unlock their next-level. Phelper's fire will never go out.

  • 9/24/2019

    Thrasher Radio: Ep. 69 Zered Bassett

    Thrasher Radio: Ep. 69 Zered Bassett
    Today would have been his 57th birthday, so it feels like the perfect time to launch the final radio segment he ever recorded. Not only is the old man STILL WATCHIN, but he’s STILL TALKIN, and he insists that the show must go on. HBD, Jake. We love you. 
  • 9/11/2019

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men&#039;s Highlights
    Salt Lake City ain’t the wildest place on earth, but the final stop of the Park Series peaked the energy levels in Utah to unprecedented heights. Congrats to Oski for taking home the crown!
  • 9/11/2019

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Photos

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Photos
    Welp, that’s it, folks! Another year down for the Vans Park Series. The finale took place in none other than the sunny and alcohol-deprived Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • 9/03/2019

    Pedro Barros' "Take it Back" RAW FILES

    Pedro Barros&#039; &quot;Take it Back&quot; RAW FILES
    Pedro is a pit bull on wheels, attacking concrete swells with rabid ferocity. It don’t get more Skate and Destroy than this...
  • 8/14/2019

    Vans Park Series: Paris Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Paris Men&#039;s Highlights
    It was a full-on assault at the Paris stop and the City of Love got punched in it’s GD face! Two takeaways: 540s are becoming stock arsenal (again) and Alex Sorgente might not have won but he shut the show down! Holy F…
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.