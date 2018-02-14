Stop Fakin' 3 "Pulaski" Montage
2/14/2018
Some of skateboarding’s most iconic and historic spots have left us too soon, but Pulaski in DC is still alive and well. Long live the great American plaza!
-
2/13/2018
Stop Fakin' 3 "Streets" MontageThe streets of DC can take you in and out of completely different worlds, and the only way to experience it all is while riding on four wheels. Nollie flip over the gold rail?! WTF...
-
1/01/2018
Krooked in NYC VideoRing in the new year right with this Krooked NYC edit. If 2018 is anything like this video, it's gonna F'ing rule. Gonz is the GOAT!
-
9/15/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" VideoIndy’s nationwide tour climbs up the East Coast with a van carrying SOTYs Trujillo and Kremer, living legends Worrest, Baca, and Drehobl and young guns Taylor Kirby and AJ Zavala.
-
9/15/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" ArticleThese guys hit an epic variety of terrain, from indoor bowls to abandoned high schools, and they even linked up with Tara Reid. Dig into the article for a deeper look.
-
9/06/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" VideoIt’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.