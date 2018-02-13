Thrasher Magazine

Stop Fakin' 3 "Streets" Montage

2/13/2018

The streets of DC can take you in and out of completely different worlds, and the only way to experience it all is while riding on four wheels. Nollie flip over the gold rail?! WTF...

  • 2/13/2018

    Blake Norris' "World Peath" Part

    From the ditch dive at the beginning to the hellacious tailslide at the end, this part is a non-stop desert shred fest. Wallride a geodesic dome? Why not. Get some, Blake!
  • 2/13/2018

    Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos

    Thunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.
  • 2/13/2018

    Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos

    On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
  • 2/13/2018

    Globe's "Snake Session" Contest

    It’s impossible to match the energy and stoke levels of a mini-ramp jam with all the homies. This is what skateboarding is all about. Fire up the session!
  • 2/13/2018

    Actions REALized: Nate Viands

    REAL flew Nate out to SF to surprise him with a new Actions REALized board to raise money for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Learn more about Nate’s story here.
  • 2/13/2018

    Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends

    Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...
  • 2/13/2018

    First Look: Miles Silvas

    The newest issue is a heavy one, literally and figuratively. Miles flips through 200 pages of madness, featuring Nyjah, Suciu, Villani, Reynolds, and many, many more.
  • 2/13/2018

    REAL Surprise for Ishod

    Last night, REAL skateboards surprised Ishod Wair with a board graphic drawn by Dessie Jackson, one of his favorite artists. Check out some photos here.
  • 2/13/2018

    SKATELINE: 02.06.2018

    Daan Van Der Linden on Nike, Mark Suciu's new adidas part, Estonia's Simple Session contest and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 2/13/2018

    Jake Anderson for FORMER

    Fresh off his part in the Skate Mental vid, newly minted PRO Jake Anderson delivers two more minutes of ripping footage.
