Strobeck's "Childhood Friend" Video

Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos Things were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.

The DC Promo Video We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...

Burnout: Kyle Walker Day Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!

Fucking Awesome // Thrasher Trash AVE and the squad come correct with some “throwaway” footage; whatever that means anymore. These guy’s trash is our viewing treasure.