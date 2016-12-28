Thrasher Magazine

Studio's "Elan Vital" Video

12/28/2016

This vid hits the mark with a sweet soundtrack and classic street surfing from Canada and beyond. Plus, we all needed a dose of new Russ Milligan footy.

