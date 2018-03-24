Tanner Burzinski's "30 Days in Heaven" Part
Hailing from SD, Tanner scrounged up the last of his funds and bought a ticket to Barcy. For the next 30 days he surfed couches and skated non-stop. Here are the fruits of his labor. Enjoy...
Ish Cepeda's "Saturn's Son" PartIsh has been on a good one these last 12 months, cranking out clips, jetsetting to OZ and dropping this new part for Shake Junt. Let the good times roll...
Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down UnderHandrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!
Ryan Townley Pro Party PhotosRyan Townley went all in filming his part for Fetish and with countless clips to follow the guys at Welcome decided to flip the switch this past Thursday and turn him pro.
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" VideoLet the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others.
T-Eddy Awards 2017It's that time of the year again… Winners, losers, snoozers and boozers—they're all in here. If we left somebody out, let us know in the comments below. And remember, there's no such thing as bad press.
Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 2" VideoThe Euros turn up for Volume 2, with Del Campo, Nando, Karsten, Wieger and Giorgi going full mental. Last clip will melt your already scorched face all the way off.
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational PhotosAntihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
SKATELINE: 03.20.2018Skate Mental's foreign team, Alex Midler's part, all girls skate trip and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Alex Midler's "MIDLOSH" PartBeing a skate prodigy can be a blessing and a curse. As this part shows, Alex has really matured into his skating as he annihilates grown-man spots and includes some shocking surprises. Sick vid, man.
Mark Suciu's 5 Tricks That Go Great TogetherMark speaks on ledge combos he loves, plus a couple he can do without.