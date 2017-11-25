Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
11/25/2017
This part is a declaration of all-out war on everything concrete in his path. Kirby, you are a maniac. DAMN!
Get the Shep Dawgs 5 DVD here.
11/22/2017
Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
11/20/2017
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
11/18/2017
Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartHaving already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.
11/11/2017
Taylor Smith's "Shep Dawgs" PartT-Spliff kicks off the Shep Dawgs 5 party with a high-speed assault, making it all look way too easy. Check back for more Shep shenanigans coming soon. School's out FOREVER!
11/10/2017
Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere PhotosPaco and the Shep Dawgs premiered their latest video at the Oceanside Pier stage. Check out some photos here.