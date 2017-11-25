Thrasher Magazine

Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

11/25/2017

This part is a declaration of all-out war on everything concrete in his path. Kirby, you are a maniac. DAMN!

 

Get the Shep Dawgs 5 DVD here.

