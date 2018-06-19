Taylor Nawrocki's "Beastmon" Part
6/19/2018
Taylor digs deep, cleverly picking apart lines at the Williamsburg Monument in BK with style and ingenuity.
5/16/2018
Atlantic Drift - Episode 7 - Las VegasAfter roaming across the Atlantic and finding themselves on the West Coast, the Drifters decided to raise the stakes amidst the bright lights and scorched earth of Las Vegas. Toss in some bonus points for the Leonard Cohen track...
1/10/2018
Atlantic Drift - Episode 6 - San FranciscoThe Drifters departed the familiar waters of the Atlantic, finding themselves staring down the Pacific from the hilltops of San Francisco. Cheers to another epic chapter from the crew you know and love.
1/10/2018
Pacifico Drift: Mons Head WestIt’s time you learned more about the MONS who make up the Atlantic Drift crew. Here’s the article that ran in our February issue.
9/20/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 5 - Hippy JumpsWe’ve all seen our share of hippy jumps, but never anything like this. The Drifters picked up the game, took it for a spin, flipped it and changed it forever. Enjoy...
7/06/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New YorkA haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.