Taylor Smith's "Shep Dawgs" Part

Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere Photos Paco and the Shep Dawgs premiered their latest video at the Oceanside Pier stage. Check out some photos here.

"Shep Dawgs 5" Trailer The Dawgs are back with another full-length barrage of stoke. Get your levels up because we’ll be premiering parts from the vid next month.

Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part The part was a barnburner, leaving no doubts about his elevation to the pro ranks. But to truly appreciate the part, you gotta dig into this Rough Cut. Taylor puts in WORK.

Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!