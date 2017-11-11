Taylor Smith's "Shep Dawgs" Part
11/11/2017
T-Spliff kicks off the Shep Dawgs 5 party with a high-speed assault, making it all look way too easy. Check back for more Shep shenanigans coming soon. School's out FOREVER!
11/10/2017
Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere PhotosPaco and the Shep Dawgs premiered their latest video at the Oceanside Pier stage. Check out some photos here.
10/09/2017
"Shep Dawgs 5" TrailerThe Dawgs are back with another full-length barrage of stoke. Get your levels up because we’ll be premiering parts from the vid next month.
4/14/2017
Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThe part was a barnburner, leaving no doubts about his elevation to the pro ranks. But to truly appreciate the part, you gotta dig into this Rough Cut. Taylor puts in WORK.
4/10/2017
Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThe most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
