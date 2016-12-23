Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part
12/23/2016
Poohrail stomps out rails like Godzilla in the streets of Tokyo. Big ups to the homie holding it down hard for the Bay Area... BRUTE!
12/22/2016
Hall of Meat: PoohrailPoohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.
1/14/2016
DC Demo at SOMAThe DC squadron joined forces with the SF locals and hit every inch of ‘crete SOMA has to offer.
7/21/2015
Adidas Best Trick Contest at SOMA ParkSan Francisco's SOMA park has a healthy scene with ripping locals. Some pros came out to session and join the fun for the Spitfire x adidas collab, including Dennis Busenitz, Jake Donnelly, Andrew Langi, Antwuan Dixon and many others.
5/26/2015
Bust or Bail 2: The Ripper at ClipperThe legendary Clipper spot is about to become a handicap-access elevator. Lots of skate history here adds up to one epic goodbye session. Thanks to SFUSD for their consent. Spots come and go, but Clipper is forever. -Jake Phelps
7/02/2014
SF SOMA Skatepark: Opening Day 07.01.2014Summer starts on time in Baghdad by the Bay. A new park opened to throngs of new and old rippers at the edge of the Mission in SF. It’s far from the hospital so lets hope it doesn't' start like Potrero del Sol with 25 broken bones in the first week. Summer's here, come and get it! —Jake Phelps