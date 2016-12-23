Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part

Hall of Meat: Poohrail Poohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.

DC Demo at SOMA The DC squadron joined forces with the SF locals and hit every inch of ‘crete SOMA has to offer.

Adidas Best Trick Contest at SOMA Park San Francisco's SOMA park has a healthy scene with ripping locals. Some pros came out to session and join the fun for the Spitfire x adidas collab, including Dennis Busenitz, Jake Donnelly, Andrew Langi, Antwuan Dixon and many others.

Bust or Bail 2: The Ripper at Clipper The legendary Clipper spot is about to become a handicap-access elevator. Lots of skate history here adds up to one epic goodbye session. Thanks to SFUSD for their consent. Spots come and go, but Clipper is forever. -Jake Phelps