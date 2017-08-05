Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part

5/08/2017

Throw in some precision street tech, mix in a little of that new-new, add a dash of '80s video-art freakout and you got a new pro for enjoi. Congrats, Thaynan! Let's all party with the panda posse, shall we?

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.