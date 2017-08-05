Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part
5/08/2017
Throw in some precision street tech, mix in a little of that new-new, add a dash of '80s video-art freakout and you got a new pro for enjoi. Congrats, Thaynan! Let's all party with the panda posse, shall we?
-
5/05/2017
Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" TeaserFreshly inducted into the pro ranks, Thaynan has a new part premiering Monday that we know you'll enjoi.
-
5/05/2017
thaynan costa new enjoi proThaynan gets suprised with his first pro board from a kook at Macba.
-
5/04/2017
King of the Road Season 2: "Handrails" PromoMonster rails have always been a part of KOTR and with dudes like Jamie Foy, Kevin Baekkel and Jackson Pilz on the teams look for the grinds to be long, kinky and dangerous as hell. Season 2 starts on Viceland June 8th!
-
5/04/2017
Hall Of Meat: Thaynan CostaThaynan gambles with this pole dance and finally pays the price.
-
5/01/2017
Firing Line: Thaynan CostaThaynan sprinkles in a ledge combo you probably haven’t seen before, at a spot you have seen—and probably dreamt about in your sleep.