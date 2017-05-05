Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Teaser
Freshly inducted into the pro ranks, Thaynan has a new part premiering Monday that we know you'll enjoi.
thaynan costa new enjoi proThaynan gets suprised with his first pro board from a kook at Macba.
King of the Road Season 2: "Handrails" PromoMonster rails have always been a part of KOTR and with dudes like Jamie Foy, Kevin Baekkel and Jackson Pilz on the teams look for the grinds to be long, kinky and dangerous as hell. Season 2 starts on Viceland June 8th!
Hall Of Meat: Thaynan CostaThaynan gambles with this pole dance and finally pays the price.
Firing Line: Thaynan CostaThaynan sprinkles in a ledge combo you probably haven’t seen before, at a spot you have seen—and probably dreamt about in your sleep.
King of the Road Season 2: Series TrailerThe original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!