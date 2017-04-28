The Baker Ams Video Kader, Donta, and Zach put it down like capital G’s for skateboarding’s Cosa Nostra. BAKER4LIFE.

Baker's "Tampa" Video The Boss leads the way while the team terrorizes Tampa. BAKER4LIFE!

Double Rock: Baker Ams Young bucks Donta, Kader, Zach and T-Funk blaze around The Rock with a special appearance from OG Baker vet Kevin Long.

Classics: Brandon Westgate's "MADE" Part This is simply one of the best skate parts ever filmed. Not much to say beyond that. Kader Sylla gets tough love while introducing an epic edit from the 2013 Emerica vid.

Donta Hill's "6'6"" Video At 6 foot 6, Donta might be the tallest guy in the skate game right now. He has a sick style and is able to avoid most rail sacks as this edit shows.

Baker Ams Teaser There’s lots of talent out there but the Baker crew know how to find riders that really fit their vibe. This Friday we get a look at the next generation.