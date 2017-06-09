The DC Promo Video Teaser
This video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...
The DC Promo Video TeaserThis video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...
First Look: Danny WayThe legend himself sits down with the new issue, confronting big rails and dishing out Eggplant knowledge.
5 Sequences: 08.31.2017Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.
Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" PartStacking clips and punking security guards, the Cavi Club can’t be stopped. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at Derrell’s footy.
The Follow Up: Aramis Hudson of Cavi ClubThe DC X Cavi Club vid was legit! Aramis Hudson talks about the collab, how Cavi Club got started and why you should always bet on yourself. You know what DC stands for? If not, read on, playa!
Hall Of Meat: Chase WebbIt’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had 1,000 sick makes as well.)
Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" PartEvan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
Firing Line: Tiago LemosTiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.